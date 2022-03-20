Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55. Weyco Group has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Weyco Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 39,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

