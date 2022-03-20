Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Shares Down 4%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) dropped 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.13 and last traded at C$2.15. Approximately 86,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 355,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.24.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$362.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.23.
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (TSE:WPRT)
Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.
