Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.14.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $49.30 on Friday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,737 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

