WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

WSBC traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $35.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,067. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.12. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.98.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile (Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

