Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) versus Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Critical Contrast

Wejo Group and Clarivate are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.0% of Wejo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Clarivate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Wejo Group and Clarivate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wejo Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Clarivate 0 2 5 0 2.71

Wejo Group presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 179.90%. Clarivate has a consensus target price of $24.43, indicating a potential upside of 54.12%. Given Wejo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than Clarivate.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wejo Group and Clarivate’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wejo Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clarivate $1.88 billion 5.77 -$270.45 million ($0.37) -42.84

Wejo Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate.

Profitability

This table compares Wejo Group and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wejo Group N/A N/A N/A Clarivate -10.35% 4.62% 2.51%

Summary

Clarivate beats Wejo Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wejo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Clarivate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London.

