Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.37). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.85. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 178.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences (Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.