Waves Enterprise 24 Hour Volume Reaches $427,460.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $8.17 million and approximately $427,460.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00045753 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.72 or 0.06992789 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,019.13 or 0.99952056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00041340 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

