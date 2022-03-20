Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Trading Up 7.7% on Earnings Beat

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.7% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $29.88 and last traded at $29.84. Approximately 29,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,909,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WRBY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 404,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $11,092,086.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,733,076 shares of company stock worth $93,594,978.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,771,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,036,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,563,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87.

Warby Parker Company Profile (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

