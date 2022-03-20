Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 22.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Warby Parker stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. Warby Parker’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $144,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 210,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $9,268,483.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,733,076 shares of company stock worth $93,594,978.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Warby Parker by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

