Warburg Research Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €54.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($59.34) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDIGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UTDI. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($38.68) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($46.15) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.28 ($47.55).

United Internet stock opened at €30.21 ($33.20) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.62. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.12. United Internet has a 1-year low of €26.24 ($28.84) and a 1-year high of €37.72 ($41.45).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

