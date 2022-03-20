Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WNC. TheStreet downgraded Wabash National from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $798.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1,638.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.83. Wabash National has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $21.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wabash National will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,200.00%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,386 shares of company stock valued at $326,894 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Wabash National by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 70,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National (Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

