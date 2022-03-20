W Resources (LON:WRES) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.16

W Resources Plc (LON:WRES – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.16 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 2.81 ($0.04). W Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), with a volume of 621,237 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.95. The firm has a market cap of £4.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.16.
About W Resources (LON:WRES)
