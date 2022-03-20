vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of -1.57.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman sold 87,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $100,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 21,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

