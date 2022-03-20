VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of VSE by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VSE by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in VSE by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VSE has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73. The firm has a market cap of $591.77 million, a PE ratio of 72.58 and a beta of 1.53.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that VSE will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

