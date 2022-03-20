Vivid Financial Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,194 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,194 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after buying an additional 1,096,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,030,000 after buying an additional 32,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after buying an additional 139,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,060,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,029,000 after buying an additional 85,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of URI stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.24. The company had a trading volume of 666,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.59 and a 52 week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.42.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

