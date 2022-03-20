Vivid Financial Management Inc. Purchases 258 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 681.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 21,462 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,543.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

IUSG traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $103.77. 353,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,148. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $87.54 and a one year high of $117.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.79.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.