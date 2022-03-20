Vivid Financial Management Inc. Purchases 21,756 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,756 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

IUSB traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $50.00. 1,375,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,185. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $49.48 and a 12 month high of $54.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

