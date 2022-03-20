Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000.

IYJ traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.67. The company had a trading volume of 116,355 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.08.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

