Vivid Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $1,906,466. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

TTD traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.81. 7,911,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,390,377. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.44, a P/E/G ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

