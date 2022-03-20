Vivid Financial Management Inc. Acquires 587 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.76. 7,400,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.68 and a 200-day moving average of $130.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

