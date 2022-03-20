Vivid Financial Management Inc. Acquires 455 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $7,100,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $4,743,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,779,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,569. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $142.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.31.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Bank of America downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

