Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.91, but opened at $9.19. Vita Coco shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 1,446 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Kenneth Sadowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $422,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700. 7.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Vita Coco Company Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,715,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile (NASDAQ:COCO)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

