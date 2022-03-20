Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 68.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

NYSE VSTO opened at $38.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.00. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,272,000 after buying an additional 59,502 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,577,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,105,000 after purchasing an additional 70,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

