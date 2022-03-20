Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Viper Energy generates strong and steady royalty income from mineral interests in Eagle Ford and the Permian Basin. Currently, the partnership has 27,027 net royalty acres,with 39 rigs currently operating on those acreages. Thus, it is well poised to boost production volumes. For 2022, the partnership expects its daily average oil equivalent production at 29.5-31.5 MBoe/d, suggesting an increase from the 2021 levels. This is likely to boost profits. Viper Energy is well-positioned to generate significant free cash flow through commodity price cycles. It expects to generate more $550 million in free cash flow this year. Also, it increased its quarterly cash distribution to 47 cents per common unit, indicating a 24% increase from the prior-quarter figure. Consequently, Viper Energy is considered a preferred energy company to own now.”

VNOM has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.13.

VNOM opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.93. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 241.03%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,120,929 shares of company stock worth $55,504,494 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $347,140,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

