Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0208

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $93.10 million and approximately $58.16 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity's total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Verasity's official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity's official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

