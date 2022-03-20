Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Increased to $61.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.34.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ventas has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,285.81%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ventas by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,836,000 after buying an additional 258,377 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,420,000 after purchasing an additional 49,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 350.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

