Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Gap Down to $5.06

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.06, but opened at $4.86. Vaxart shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $661.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 7,900.22% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. The business’s revenue was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,187,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,452,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,997,000 after purchasing an additional 357,036 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,126,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 993,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 83,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,232,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

