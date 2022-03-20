Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 39,405 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.18. 8,895,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,279,668. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average of $84.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

