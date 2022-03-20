Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 7.9% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $110,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $176.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,630. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $157.20 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.