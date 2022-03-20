Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,967,000 after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,871,000 after purchasing an additional 438,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,232,000 after purchasing an additional 167,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,995,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $148.19. 306,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,087. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.71 and a 1-year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

