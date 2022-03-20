Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Raised by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.85. 601,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,262. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $213.65 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

