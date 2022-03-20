Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.50. 30,410,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,053,480. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

