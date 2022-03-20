Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,807,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 46.7% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $243,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,196 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,122 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,418 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,866,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,951,711. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

