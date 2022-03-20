VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 318,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,981,742 shares.The stock last traded at $47.25 and had previously closed at $47.49.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 874,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,888,000 after acquiring an additional 136,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,116,000 after buying an additional 21,463 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 83.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 43,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 97,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

