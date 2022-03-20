VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Stock Position Decreased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITM. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000.
NYSEARCA ITM opened at $48.12 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $47.81 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64.
Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.
