Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 165.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on USIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, November 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ:USIO traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 461,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,478. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $93.89 million, a P/E ratio of -188.00 and a beta of 1.67. Usio has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62.
About Usio (Get Rating)
USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.
