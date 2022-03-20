Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 165.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on USIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 461,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,478. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $93.89 million, a P/E ratio of -188.00 and a beta of 1.67. Usio has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Usio by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 222,235 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Usio during the third quarter worth approximately $949,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in Usio by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Usio by 13.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Usio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

