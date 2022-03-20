Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Down to $27.13

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.13, but opened at $26.48. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 3,063 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.21.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

