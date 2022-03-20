Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. initiated coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Upwork has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 1.94.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,320 shares of company stock worth $1,508,326 over the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Upwork in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

