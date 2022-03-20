Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 297.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Unity Software were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth $666,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total value of $30,053,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,952,276 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

U traded up $4.40 on Friday, reaching $97.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,455,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,677. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.16.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on U. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

