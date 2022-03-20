UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $510.70

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $510.70 and last traded at $504.10, with a volume of 23803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $507.02.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $477.44 and its 200-day moving average is $456.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $476.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.08%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

