Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Increased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 39,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $45.30 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

