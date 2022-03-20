UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $100.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.96. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $112.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. UMB Financial’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $136,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $44,425.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,239 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,610,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,957,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,121,000 after buying an additional 1,055,926 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,623,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,491,000 after buying an additional 311,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 103,761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after buying an additional 295,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

