Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UGP. StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Santander lowered Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.92.

Shares of UGP opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 68,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 516,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 921,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

