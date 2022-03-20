UBS Group Trims Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Target Price to €27.00

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from €35.00 ($38.46) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Valeo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valeo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Valeo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €20.00 ($21.98) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valeo from €33.00 ($36.26) to €26.00 ($28.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.33.

VLEEY stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89. Valeo has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $18.33.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

