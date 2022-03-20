UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.05% of Schneider National worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Schneider National by 3.3% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 48.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Schneider National by 21.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the second quarter valued at about $731,000. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schneider National news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $429,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,748 shares of company stock worth $1,570,441. Company insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNDR opened at $26.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

