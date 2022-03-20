UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBGI opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.00). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

