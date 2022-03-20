UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cactus worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cactus by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Cactus by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $792,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 8,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $493,495.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083. 21.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WHD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

WHD opened at $50.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Cactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

