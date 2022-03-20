UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,498 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter worth $156,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 55,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

THD stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.91. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.