UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.22 Million Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,125,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

NYSE:PIPR opened at $132.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.85 and its 200-day moving average is $157.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $193.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.60.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.