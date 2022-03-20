UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of iStar worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of iStar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,171 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,448,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of iStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 273.7% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,664,000 after acquiring an additional 749,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78. iStar Inc. has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $27.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. iStar’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

